Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,142 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 7.6% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 83,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

JPM traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.63. 14,417,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,808. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.96. The stock has a market cap of $581.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.