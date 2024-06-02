Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,142 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 7.6% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 83,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %
JPM traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.63. 14,417,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,808. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.96. The stock has a market cap of $581.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
