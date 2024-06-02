Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.0% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 508.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 600.0% during the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $173.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,085,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

