Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Increased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 251.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MANH traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.54. 1,123,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,291. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.53 and a 52 week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

