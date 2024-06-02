Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 160,438 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,438 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of OneSpaWorld worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 692,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,858. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,673 shares of company stock worth $917,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

