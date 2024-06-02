Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MGEE traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 145,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

