Madison Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.51. 2,974,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,858. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

