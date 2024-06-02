Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Nestlé by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,572,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Nestlé by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $656,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.30. 1,711,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,100. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

