Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,527 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Ciena worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $101,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 19.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 2,088,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,499. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.