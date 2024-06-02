Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 129,198 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 129,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.