Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 578,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 65,842 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,105,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.81. 390,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,941. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

