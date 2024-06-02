Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $11.95. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 29,373 shares traded.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

