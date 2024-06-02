Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $404.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $404.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LULU. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $452.03.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.0 %

LULU opened at $311.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.81. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.