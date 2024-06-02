Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $262,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IYW stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.63. 1,539,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,482. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.85.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

