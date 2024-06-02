Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 13,620 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 183,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NWL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,573,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

