Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys Shares of 4,259 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. 1,551,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,957. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

