Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires New Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $130.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,283. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

