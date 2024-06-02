Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) vs. First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A 3.09% 2.51% First Quantum Minerals -20.02% 0.26% 0.13%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.57 First Quantum Minerals $6.46 billion 1.66 -$954.00 million ($1.70) -7.55

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and First Quantum Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals. First Quantum Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and First Quantum Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 First Quantum Minerals 0 5 2 0 2.29

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 107.05%. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus price target of $27.61, suggesting a potential upside of 115.04%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats First Quantum Minerals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

