Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.09 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,768.46 or 0.05569216 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion and approximately $48.09 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,490,888 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,497,233.91893889. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,810.9568622 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $34,587,237.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

