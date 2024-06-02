Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,403 shares of company stock worth $1,830,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 217.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,417.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LBTYK

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 20,458,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.