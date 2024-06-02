Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,459 shares of company stock worth $4,168,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after buying an additional 893,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after buying an additional 404,211 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after buying an additional 2,221,588 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 247,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

