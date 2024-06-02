Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

