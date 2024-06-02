Lake Street Capital Raises Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $17.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $686,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,551,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

