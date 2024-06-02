Lake Street Capital Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $70.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of PSTG opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,781,000 after acquiring an additional 663,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,735,000 after acquiring an additional 495,183 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after acquiring an additional 160,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

