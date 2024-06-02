Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LIF

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$30.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$28.48 and a 1 year high of C$34.18.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 96.37%. The company had revenue of C$56.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.375 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.