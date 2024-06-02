KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the period. KT makes up about 0.5% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 455.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 191,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 156,733 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,839,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in KT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,168,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,708,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KT by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 847,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

