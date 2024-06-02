Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,210,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 38,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 130,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

