Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Reaches $55.90 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $55.90 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00049242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00040209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,987,611 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

