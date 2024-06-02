KOK (KOK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $133,933.80

KOK (KOK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $1.10 million and $133,933.80 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,698.99 or 0.99978323 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012056 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00114792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004047 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00222579 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $72,676.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

