Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KNW stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Know Labs has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Know Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Know Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Know Labs by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

