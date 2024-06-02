Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 713.0 days.

Kinnevik Stock Performance

Kinnevik stock opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.26. Kinnevik has a fifty-two week low of C$8.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.20.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early to late venture and growth capital. The firm also prefers indirect investments in venture capital funds. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

