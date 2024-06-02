Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.19

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $2.14. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

