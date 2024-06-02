KeyCorp Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $79.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut shares of Pure Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pure Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of PSTG opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 215.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

