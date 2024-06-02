Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to “Outperform”

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

