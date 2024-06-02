Keb Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 333,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

