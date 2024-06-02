Keb Asset Management LLC Sells 13,828 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Keb Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.50. 281,131 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

