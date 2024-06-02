Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 337,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,574. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

