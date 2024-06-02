Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases 314 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,728. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $127.46 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

