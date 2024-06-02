Keb Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 3.8 %

ADM traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,436,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,328. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

