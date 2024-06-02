JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1497 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance
BATS JMUB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,670 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.
About JPMorgan Municipal ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Municipal ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.