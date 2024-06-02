JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1497 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMUB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,670 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.