JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPLD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. 10,671 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

