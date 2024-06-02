JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Declares Dividend of $0.22

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2185 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
JCPI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $46.55. 69,998 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29.
About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF
