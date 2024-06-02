JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $75.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Pure Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

PSTG stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 215.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 53.3% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 295.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

