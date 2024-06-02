Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Announces Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:BBIB)

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3204 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BBIB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 911. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81.
About Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.