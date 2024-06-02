Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on June 5th

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3355 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
BBLB traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.16. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.