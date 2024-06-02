Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on June 5th

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3355 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BBLB traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.16. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with more than 20 years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

