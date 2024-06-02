Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB) Plans Dividend of $0.35

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3486 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $97.68. 217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $99.52.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with one to three years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

