JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP) Plans Dividend of $0.77

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7713 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBIP opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with 5 years or less until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

