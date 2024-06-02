JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP) Plans Dividend of $0.77

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7713 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS BBIP opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.