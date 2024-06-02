John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,909,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 2,383,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.7 days.
John Wood Group Trading Up 2.3 %
John Wood Group stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.
John Wood Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.