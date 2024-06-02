John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,909,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 2,383,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.7 days.

John Wood Group Trading Up 2.3 %

John Wood Group stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

