John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

JHS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. 14,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,160. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 181,973 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

