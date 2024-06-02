JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0061 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.002976.
JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 3.0 %
JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
