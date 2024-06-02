JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0061 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.002976.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 3.0 %

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

