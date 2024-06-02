Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in May

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPOF remained flat at $500.00 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1 year low of $489.50 and a 1 year high of $520.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.04.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

(Get Free Report)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.