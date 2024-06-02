Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in May

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPOF remained flat at $500.00 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1 year low of $489.50 and a 1 year high of $520.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.04.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

